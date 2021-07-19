1st Guantanamo detainee sent to home country in policy shift

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration has transferred a detainee out of the Guantánamo Bay detention facility for the first time in a major shift in policy from the Trump presidency. It sent a Moroccan man back home Monday years after he was recommended for discharge. Abdullatif Nasser was cleared for repatriation by a review board in 2016 but remained at Guantánamo during the Trump presidency. The Pentagon says the review determined that Nasser’s detention was no longer necessary to protect U.S. national security. Nasser was taken into custody in Morocco, where prosecutors say they’ll investigate him on suspicion of committing terrorist acts. Nasser was never charged while in Guantánamo, where 39 prisoners remain.