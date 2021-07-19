Bus crashes in Pakistan, killing 28 passengers, injuring 40

MULTAN, Pakistan (AP) — Police say a speeding bus carrying mostly laborers rammed into a container truck on a highway in central Pakistan, killing at least 28 passengers and injuring 40. The accident happened on Monday on Taunsa Road; the bus was traveling between the city of Sialkot and Dera Ghazi Khan in eastern Punjab province. Police say the exact cause of the accident was still not clear. The passengers were traveling to their home district of Rajanpur to celebrate the upcoming Muslim holiday of Eid al-Adha. Deadly accidents are common in Pakistan due to poor road infrastructure and disregard for traffic laws.