EXPLAINER: How California could recall its governor

LOS ANGELES (AP) — California Gov. Gavin Newsom is facing a recall election Sept. 14 that could remove him from office. Forty-one people qualified to run as candidates seeking to replace Newsom, but the field remains unsettled because Republican talk show host Larry Elder is challenging a state decision to reject his candidacy. The secretary of state says Elder filed incomplete tax returns that are required to run. Elder denies that. Newsom was elected in a 2018 landslide but his popularity tumbled over frustration with school and business closings in the pandemic. Other Republican candidates include businessman John Cox and former San Diego Mayor Kevin Faulconer.