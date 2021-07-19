Heat and humidity ramp up!

After a fantastic weekend, we're in for warmer temperatures this week. If you're not a fan of the heat, get outside and enjoy today because it will be the "coolest" day of the upcoming week!

Some areas of fog are possible early this morning, but we should be able to clear most of that out by 8-9 am. High temperatures will top out in the mid-80s this afternoon with plenty of sunshine to go around. Dew points will still be relatively comfortable today.

However, dew points will be on the incline along with our temperatures as we head into the next few days. We'll be feeling much more humid by mid-week, with high temperatures nearing 90-degrees. Overall, highs will stay about 5-7° warmer than average for this time of year.

The heat and humidity really will be the story of the week as our rain chances are looking slim to none for the next 7 days. An isolated shower or storm is possible on Saturday but overall confidence is still low. It'll be another week of keeping the AC on and keeping the lawn watered.