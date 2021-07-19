Helicopter crash near Elgin kills pilot

ELGIN, Minn. (KTTC) -- BREAKING - A crop dusting helicopter goes down near Elgin, killing the pilot. Witnesses say the aircraft had been in the area most of the day, spraying crops, when the chopper blades got caught up in some power lines, causing the helicopter to crash and start on fire.

The pilot, who is from Texas, died in the crash.

There are power outages in the area that crews are working to restore. Some roads are closed and law enforcement is asking people to stay away from the area for now.

The crash happened on 75th street, just south of Elgin.