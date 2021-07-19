Lack of rain impacting Minnesota lakes and rivers; Plus tips on how to conserve water at home

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) -- As our dry stretch of weather continues this week, the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources (MN DNR) is urging boaters to be cautious when loading and unloading.

And even though Rochester hasn't issued any water restrictions for the city, Rochester Public Utilities (RPU) wants residents to remain self-aware of their water use.

The biggest thing for boaters right now is to be aware of their surroundings while people at home can do their part to conserve water during this very dry period.

Hot summer days make you want to head down to one of Minnesota's lakes or rivers, but a lack of rain this summer is creating challenges.

"The lakes and rivers are just really low right now and so what happens is the boat ramps don't have enough plank in the water," said MN DNR Water Recreation Consultant Nancy Stewart. "So they end up either being shorter or ending at the water line."

That means boaters end up launching off of the lake beds, which could cause damage.

"Sometimes it works out just fine, but other times there's been damage to the ramps already from what we call power loading, which is when boaters use the motor to put their boat onto the trailer, so it creates this big erosion hole behind the concrete ramp," Stewart said.

Stewart says it's important for boaters to check their ramp before launching and to stay aware of your surroundings for any additional water hazards.

"There could be more obstructions that are closer to the surface of the water like rocks, tree stumps, and sandbars as well," Stewart said. "So just be really cautious of all the conditions once you're out of the water."

And with the scorching summer temperatures returning this week, be mindful of your water use at home, whether or not your city has put water restrictions in place.

"You do get better use out of water if you do water early morning, late evening hours rather than having your sprinkler on during the day," said RPU Communications Coordinator Tony Benson.

Plus, there are things to can do to conserve water and save some money year round.

"When you brush your teeth, do you turn the water off or do you just leave it run," Benson said. "How long of a shower are you taking? Those sorts of things can make a difference and you know they really add up."

For more helpful tips for conserving water around your home, click here.