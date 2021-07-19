Minister: US helped repatriation of 11 Kosovars from Syria

PRISTINA, Kosovo (AP) — Kosovo’s interior minister says 11 of the European nation’s citizens have been repatriated from Syria “in close cooperation” with the United States. Six men, one woman and four children arrived in Kosovo on Saturday from conflict zones in Syria. Kosovo’s interior minister said Monday that authorities would “undertake all the necessary actions with the appropriate institutions to offer full support for their rehabilitation and reintegration into society.” But the minister indicated that the adults would be investigated for possible crimes such as fighting for extremist groups or belonging to terror organizations.