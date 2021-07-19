Mixed feelings, a leader in quarantine mar UK ‘freedom day’

LONDON (AP) — England’s nightclubs have reopened as the country lifted most remaining restrictions after more than a year of lockdowns, mask mandates and other pandemic-related curbs on freedom. There was joy on dancefloors across the country at overnight “Freedom Day” parties. But the big step out of lockdown is being met with nervousness by many Britons. And there is concern from scientists, who say the U.K. is entering uncharted waters by opening up when infections are not falling but soaring. Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who urged people to be cautious, is spending “freedom day” in quarantine. Johnson and Treasury chief Rishi Sunak are both self-isolating for 10 days after contact with Health Secretary Sajid Javid, who tested positive for COVID-19