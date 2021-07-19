New chief selected for Capitol Police after 1/6 insurrection

WASHINGTON (AP) — A police official who has run large departments in Maryland and Virginia has been selected as chief of the U.S. Capitol Police after the Jan. 6 insurrection, in which pro-Trump rioters stormed the building in a violent rage, disrupting the certification of Joe Biden’s presidential win. J. Thomas Manger, who most recently served for 15 years as chief in Montgomery County, Maryland, is being named to the position, according to two people briefed on the matter who were not authorized to discuss it publicly and who spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity. Before Maryland, Manger led the Fairfax, Virginia, police department.