Nicaragua marks 1979 revolution date with opponents jailed

MANAGUA, Nicaragua (AP) — The Nicaraguan government has organized rallies and festivities to mark the anniversary of the July 19, 1979, revolution that overthrew dictator Anastasio Somoza. But with most opposition leaders jailed, many Nicaraguans say President Daniel Ortega himself is acting much like Somoza. The anniversary Monday was marred by the fact that several of the leading revolutionaries who fought alongside Ortega in 1979 have now been jailed by him. Ortega is seeking a fourth consecutive term in Nov. 7 elections, and almost all potential rivals have been detained. Ortega’s wife and Vice President Rosario Murillo said, “Thank God for this revolution.”