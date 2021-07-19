Official: Haiti’s interim prime minister to step down

PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti (AP) — Haiti’s elections minister says that interim Prime Minister Claude Joseph will step down in the wake of the July 7 assassination of President Jovenel Moise. Mathias Pierre told The Associated Press Monday that negotiations are still ongoing, but that Ariel Henry will lead the country. Moise had designated Henry to replace Joseph a day before he was killed, The change follows a statement Saturday from a key group of international diplomats that appeared to snub Joseph, calling on Henry to form a government.