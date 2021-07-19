Official: Sudan seeking debt relief from Gulf Arab nations

CAIRO (AP) — Sudan’s finance minister says the government will seek relief from wealthy Gulf Arab nations, aiming to get as much as 60% of the African country’s $30 million in debt to them written off. The announcement came late on Sunday, after cash-stripped Sudan last week received a $14.1 billion debt relief from the Paris Club of creditor nations. The minister also said Khartoum would also ask Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates and Kuwait to reschedule Sudan’s remaining debt for 16 years. The talks would also focus on a six-year grace period for debt payments.