Video shows Iranian police opening fire during water protest

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Iranian police have opened fire amid protests against water shortages in southwestern Iran. That’s according to a video from Sunday night after days of demonstrations that have seen at least one person killed. The video from the Human Rights Activists News Agency by Human Rights Activists in Iran showed the shooting in Susangerd, which has been an epicenter of demonstrations in Iran’s restive Khuzestan province. A police officer fires into the air with a pistol and at least one other shot can be heard in the footage. Riot police on motorcycles race around a corner, firing at the protesters.