Agricultural Appreciation cookout held in Austin

AUSTIN, Minn. (KTTC) -- On Tuesday, hundreds gathered in Austin for the 35th annual Agriculture Appreciation Cookout.

The event was a fundraiser for numerous agricultural organizations, including the Future Farmers of America.

According to the Austin Area Chamber of Commerce President, Elaine Hansen, this year has not been easy.

"With the shortage of workers across the United States, lots of places didn't have enough people. So production was down in terms of processing the livestock and things," Hansen said. "So it made it a hardship for those producers."

