Arrest made after overnight shooting in Austin

AUSTIN, Minn. (KTTC) -- Police arrested 19-year-old Ameisha Gansallus of Austin after three gunshots were reported just before 1 a.m. Tuesday.

Investigators believe Gansallus was the driver of the shooting, which left holes in the 600 block of 6th Avenue Southeast.

Police say Gansallus drove erratically from the scene in a white Chrysler 200, running a stop sign.

When the car was pulled over, a man fled the vehicle on foot and eluded arrest.

Officers recovered a shotgun that was stolen out of Waseca County.