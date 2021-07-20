Bills sign 3rd-round draft pick Spencer Brown to 4-year deal

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — The Buffalo Bills have their entire eight-member draft class under contract after signing offensive tackle Spencer Brown to a four-year contract. Brown was selected in the third round out of Northern Iowa, where he started 32 games. The signing coincided with Bills rookies reporting for the start of practice a little over a week before the team opens training camp. Brown is competing for a primary backup spot on a line that returns all five starters. He was one of three offensive linemen drafted by Buffalo. The group also included fifth-round pick Tommy Doyle and seventh-rounder Jack Anderson.