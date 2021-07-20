Cyprus protests opening of ghost-suburb’s residential area

PARALIMNI, Cyprus (AP) — The government of ethnically split Cyprus has lodged formal complaints with the United Nations and the European Union over a decision by Turkey and breakaway Turkish Cypriots to reopen a residential section of an abandoned, military-controlled suburb. It says the move in Varosha violates U.N. Security Council resolutions and could scuttle peace efforts. The government says the five permanent Security Council members would be informed about what the president called a contravention of council resolutions prohibiting any change to the coastal area’s status. Turkish Cypriot leader Ersin Tatar said Tuesday a section of Varosha would revert from military to civilian control so Greek Cypriots who fled decades ago could seek to reclaim their properties.