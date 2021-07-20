Faribault police respond to apparent murder suicide

FARIBAULT, Minn. (KTTC) -- Two people were found dead after Faribault Police responded to a 911 call Monday evening.

Officers report that a female caller reported that her boyfriend had been drinking, throwing things around the home, and that she was unable to leave. The female also reported that her boyfriend had two guns in the home and might flee or fight the officers when they arrived.

While collecting information, the dispatcher heard the caller scream and then lost contact. Calls back to

the female caller went unanswered.

Officers arrived at the home in the 700 block of 3rd Street NW, and there was no response when they knocked on the door. Officers could see overturned furniture inside the home and found the door unlocked.

When officers entered the residence, they found two people unresponsive on the floor; one male and one female.

Police say the female appeared to have suffered multiple gunshot wounds. Life-saving measures were attempted but she was declared dead at the scene.

The male was reported to have suffered a single gunshot wound to the head and was determined to be deceased. Officers found a handgun lying next to the male.

Officers and detectives worked through the night to process the scene.

The female was later identified as Amanda Schroeder, 32, and the male as Brandon Akermark, 27. Police say both bodies have been sent to the Hennepin County Medical Examiner's office for an autopsy.

“Our deepest condolences go to the family members of both Amanda and Brandon as they deal with this

unspeakable tragedy”, Faribault Police Chief Andy Bohlen said in a press release. “Initial investigation leads us to believe this incident was contained to this residence and there is no ongoing threat to the public. We encourage anyone experiencing domestic violence to reach out for help. There are several resources devoted to addressing this community epidemic. We also encourage anyone that hears neighbors involved in domestic violence to call the police

immediately as it could save a life.”

Police say the investigation is ongoing and active. The Rice County Sheriff's Office, Faribault Fire Department and North Ambulance also assisted.