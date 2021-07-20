Gang member gets 30 years in prison for boy’s stabbing death

GREENBELT, Md. (AP) — A gang member has been sentenced to 30 years in federal prison for his role in the killing of a 16-year-old boy who was stabbed and cut more than 100 times at a Maryland home before his body was set on fire. U.S. District Judge Paula Xinis handed down the sentence Tuesday to 20-year-old Kevin Alexis Rodriguez-Flores of Annandale, Virginia. The judge also ordered the defendant to serve five years of supervised release after his prison term. Prosecutors say Rodriguez admitted belonging to the MS-13 street gang and took part in the 2019 killing over the mistaken belief that the boy, a fellow member, was working with police.