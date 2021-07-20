Humid and hazy conditions continue

Hazy conditions will continue this week due to a stream of steady smoke moving into the area from wildfires in the western U.S and Canada. An "Air Quality Alert" is in effect for all of SE Minnesota until 6 a.m Thursday. Air quality is expected to be poor for sensitive groups for the next 24-36 hours.

The Air Quality Index is expected to reach the orange or unhealthy for sensitive groups on Wednesday. Be careful while out and about Wednesday.

Rain chances are still expected to be limited over the next week. Storms will stay very isolated Tuesday into Wednesday with another round of isolated storms expected Friday into Saturday. We'll have to wait and see if the smoke/hazy has any impact on the rain chances this week. The smoke could potentially hinder rain chances area-wide. Temperatures will be hot and humid into the weekend. Dew points will warm into the upper 60s and lower 70s with highs in the upper 80s and lower 90s.

Nick