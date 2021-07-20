Japanese PM Suga says world should see safe Olympics staged

TOKYO (AP) — Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga says the world needs to see that Japan can stage a safe Olympics. He spoke to Olympic officials in a closed-door meeting in Tokyo. Events start Wednesday and the formal opening ceremony is scheduled for Friday. Tens of thousands of athletes, officials and workers are arriving in Japan amid a local state of emergency during the coronavirus pandemic. The postponed Olympics face opposition from many Japanese people. There will be no local or foreign fans at events. Suga says Japan “can bring success to the delivery of the Games” and this should be communicated to the world.