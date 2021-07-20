Japan’s exports, imports zoom amid world pandemic recovery

TOKYO (AP) — Japan has reported its exports in June jumped 49% from a year earlier, marking the fourth straight month of growth. The Finance Ministry said imports grew 33% in June. The increases were exaggerated by the plunge in trade from the pandemic last year. But they highlight the recovery in the world’s third largest economy, helped by a rebound in overseas demand. Japan’s June exports to the U.S. surged 86%, led by shipments of cars and computer parts. Exports to China rose 28%, boosted by exports of computer chip making equipment and vehicles. Japan’s economy shrank in January-March and likely also contracted during the second quarter, as COVID-related restrictions crimped domestic demand.