Man sues police for defamation after charges dropped

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — A South Carolina man whose charges were dropped after police body camera footage showed he did not fight an officer who attacked him is suing the city of Rock Hill and U.S Rep. Ralph Norman for defamation. Travis Price’s lawyer says he works second shift at a chemical plant and has no criminal record so the untrue items in the police news release issued after leaders had seen the body camera were especially damaging. The lawsuit says Norman repeated those false police statements in a Facebook post, slandering Price more. Spokespeople for the city and Norman declined to talk about the lawsuit.