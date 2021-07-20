Olympians with Minnesota ties react to recent surge in Tokyo COVID-19 Cases

(KTTC) -- With COVID-19 cases currently on the rise in Tokyo, Olympic athletes are taking as many precautions as possible to avoid a cancellation. Tokyo 2020 CEO, Toshiro Muto, is not ruling out a last minute cancellation of the games. KTTC got the chance to speak with two Olympic athletes who are currently in Tokyo preparing for their respective events.

Fijian swimmer Cheyenne Rova swam for Minnesota State University Mankato from 2015 to 2017 before becoming the school's graduate assistant coach until 2019. She says she has been training to compete in the Olympics for years and the postponement set her back.

"It's how you handle and the courage you have in that adversity that really makes a difference. You don't want to work so hard to come here to test positive and be sent home before you actually get the chance to compete," stated Rova.

Meanwhile, Team USA sailor, Lara Dallman-Weiss, who was born and raised in Shoreview, Minnesota has been staying with her team of four a little outside of Tokyo for extra precaution against COVID-19.

"We're in a satellite village for sailing. We're about an hour and a half southwest of Tokyo. So, it's really nice we've got our own little hotel here and we can stay very focused on the games," said Dallman-Weiss.

She sees this recent surge in the virus numbers as an extension of the past year.

"Just being open to anything and realizing that things can change day to day. You'll get told something one day and then it will change an hour later so being really prepared, but ready for anything too so that's a lot of the mindset we've had to juggle," stated Dallman-Weiss.

Both Olympic athletes say they have not yet heard of anyone on their teams testing positive for COVID-19. They also say they were not aware of 2020 Tokyo CEO's statements regarding not ruling out a last minute cancellation of the games.