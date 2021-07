OWATONNA, Minn. (KTTC) -- Police are investigating a shooting at a park in Owatonna.

It happened around 5:30 p.m. Sunday at Dartt's Park.

According to Owatonna police, witnesses said they heard two gunshots come from the east side of the park and two vehicles rapidly leaving.

When officers arrived on scene, they didn't find any victims or suspects.

They said the incident may have been targeted and does not appear to be random.