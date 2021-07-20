Royals top Brewers 5-2; early start for fans to watch Bucks

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Ryan O’Hearn and Jorge Soler homered as the Kansas City Royals beat the Milwaukee Brewers 5-2 in a game that began early to give local fans a chance to watch their team in the NBA Finals. The start time was moved up four hours at American Family Field. The ballpark is about three miles from the downtown Fiserv Forum, where as many as 65,000 people were expected to watch Game 6 from outdoor plazas as the Milwaukee Bucks tried to beat the Phoenix Suns for their first championship since 1971. Mike Minor allowed one earned run in six innings, snapping a personal four-start losing streak. O’Hearn hit a tiebreaking, two-run homer in the seventh off Hunter Strickland.