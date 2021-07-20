South Korea’s latest virus surge spreads outside capital

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — South Korea has reported a new high in daily coronavirus cases as a surge spreading beyond the capital puts pressure on authorities to extend their toughest distancing rules. New cases have exceeded 1,000 a day for two weeks amid a slow vaccination campaign, lax public vigilance and the spread of more contagious delta variant. Prime Minister Kim Boo-kyum said more than 30% of daily cases were outside the capital region for a fourth consecutive day. He said the next several weeks would be important because many people are expected to travel for summer vacations. The 1,784 virus cases reported Wednesday was the country’s biggest single-day jump.