Syria shot 7 of 8 Israeli missiles, Russian military says

MOSCOW (AP) — The Russian military says that Syria’s air defense forces have shot down seven out of eight missiles launched by Israeli warplanes during a raid that targeted the Syrian province of Aleppo. The head of the Russian military’s Reconciliation Center in Syria said Tuesday that four Israeli F-16 fighter jets targeted facilities southeast of Aleppo in Monday’s strike. He said seven of eight missiles launched by the Israeli fighter jets were downed by Syrian air defense units that used Russia-supplied air defense systems Pantsyr-S and Buk-M2. A Syrian military official has previously said in remarks carried by the state news agency SANA that Israel carried out an aerial attack in the Aleppo province late Monday.