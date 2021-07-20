Warm and muggy; sparse rain chances this week

Isolated storms today

Warm, humid air continues to build into the region today ahead of a weak cold front that is settling in from the north, setting the stage for some small rain chances today. Expect occasional sunshine and clouds throughout the day with a bit of haze from Canadian wildfires aloft to filter out much of that sunshine. A few isolated thunderstorms will be possible late in the afternoon and especially during the evening hours, sparked by that approaching front. High temperatures will be in the upper 80s with just a hint of a northwest breeze.