Witness Shares New Details of Fatal Helicopter Crash

ELGIN, Minn. (KTTC) - The first person on the scene of a fatal helicopter crash near Elgin says flames prevented him from saving the pilot.

Dan Corbin lives just east of the crash site. He says he heard a loud explosion around 3:50 Monday afternoon coming from a nearby field. He says the helicopter, which had been spraying surrounding cornfields, was loaded with fuel when it went down. Flames quickly engulfed the chopper, destroying it within minutes.

Corbin says there was nothing he could do to rescue the pilot who has been identified as Corey Adock, age 40, from Texas.

Another person who also responded to the fiery crash says he'd witnessed the pilot flying below the power lines while spraying. While that's not illegal, he says, it is very dangerous.

Authorities say it's not clear if there was an engine malfunction just prior to the crash. The chopper blades clipped a power line and the vehicle skidded nearly a hundred yards through the corn field. The Federal Aviation Agency and the National Transportation Safety Board, along with the Wabasha County Sheriff's Office, continue to investigate.