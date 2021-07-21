Air quality alert for most of Minnesota

Minn. (KTTC) - The Minnesota Pollution Control Agency has issued an air quality alert for most of the state until Thursday morning at 6. The alert includes Rochester and the Twin Cities.

Heavy smoke from wildfires just north of Minnesota, across the border into Canada, blew into the state overnight. Fire particle levels are expected to remain high, causing health concerns for everyone.

The heavy smoke is expected to remain in the area throughout the day Wednesday.

People with asthma or breathing problems are likely to be more effected by the smoke. People with heart disease and high blood pressure should always be aware of the health effects and take necessary precautions.

For more information on current air quality conditions in your area, visit MPCA's Air Quality Index Page.