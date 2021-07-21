Air Quality Alert today; a hot weekend is ahead

Hazy, warm, and a bit smoky today

A weak cold front has pushed through much of the area today, shifting the surface winds to the northeast and allowing thick, smoky haze from Canadian wildfires to blow into the Upper Mississippi Valley. The smoke is reducing visibility levels and creating concerns for those with sensitive respiratory systems and will continue to be an issue until sunrise Thursday. We'll have clouds and very limited doses of sunshine in the area. There will be a slight chance for a shower or two in the late afternoon with high temperatures in the upper 70s and lower 80s.

Hotter, less hazy Thursday Warmer, slightly more humid air will flow into the region Thursday as the front that is draped across the area begins to lift northward as a warm front while the wildfire haze will dissipate with the change in wind direction. We'll have plenty of sunshine throughout the day with high temperatures in the mid and upper 80s with a light southerly breeze.

A hot and humid weekend

A very warm air mass will build northward into the region Friday. We'll have a mostly sunny sky and a south breeze that will help temperatures climb quickly into the lower 90s. Heat indices will be in the mid-90s for most of the afternoon.

A cold front will slide into the region from the northwest Friday night, sparking scattered thunderstorms late in the evening and for the overnight hours. We'll have occasional sunshine early Saturday with scattered thunderstorms in the area along and behind the front. The afternoon looks sunny and rather warm with high temperatures around 90 degrees. Heat indices will be in the low to mid-90s.

Humidity levels will drop just a little for Sunday behind the front, but temperatures look to remain very warm with readings in the upper 80s to low 90s across the area and sunny skies.

Warm and a bit unsettled next week

The upcoming week looks seasonably warm with plenty of humidity and a few rain chances. We'll have isolated thunderstorms possible Monday afternoon with a better chance for more widespread storms Tuesday evening through early Wednesday. High temperatures will be close to 90 degrees from Monday through Wednesday. Temperatures will cool to the mid-80s for the end of the week under sunny skies.