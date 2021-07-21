Air quality impacts continue; Hot and humid weekend ahead

An Air Quality Alert is still in effect for SE Minnesota overnight Wednesday into Thursday morning. Air quality levels will be poor and could impact sensitive groups Wednesday night and Thursday morning.

Here was a look from one of our Lewiston Auto cameras this afternoon. The smoke and haze dropped visibility down to around 3-5 miles in some areas Wednesday afternoon.

Air quality is expected to improve as we move through the week. The air quality index forecast for Thursday calls for a moderate level as winds begin to shift to the south-southwest.

Minor air quality impacts will continue into the weekend. We should slowly shift our upper and lower-level winds to a more southwesterly flow which will help our haze/smoke conditions. We could still have some patchy haze/smoke but it shouldn't hinder our air quality this weekend.

Rainfall chances are still slim to none through the weekend. Our best chance of rain will be late Friday into early Saturday morning. Isolated storm chances should wrap up by 6-7 a.m Saturday morning. Large rain totals are not expected Friday into Saturday. Areas that see rain will stay under 0.10".

Temperatures will be warm and muggy this weekend. Highs will jump into the upper 80s and lower 90s with dew points in the upper 60s and lower 70s. Heat index values could warm into the middle and lower 90s Friday through Sunday. Hot and dry conditions are expected to continue into next week.

NIck