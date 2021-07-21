Baltimore awards payment to man arrested by rogue police

BALTIMORE (AP) — Baltimore’s spending board has approved over half a million dollars for a man who served four years behind bars after members of a crooked police unit arrested him on a firearm charge following a traffic stop. It’s the 30th case settled in the wake of a federal corruption probe into Baltimore’s Gun Trace Task Force. So far, the scandal has cost taxpayers nearly $15 million in settlement costs. The spending panel unanimously approved the $525,000 settlement to Robert Johnson, who was in a car pulled over in 2014 by two members of the rogue unit.