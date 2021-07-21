Couple in eBay harassment case sues company, ex-officials

BOSTON (AP) — A Massachusetts couple subjected to threats and other bizarre harassment from former eBay Inc. employees has filed a civil lawsuit against the Silicon Valley giant. David and Ina Steiner say in their lawsuit filed Wednesday in Boston federal court that the company engaged in a conspiracy to “intimidate, threaten to kill, torture, terrorize, stalk and silence them” in order to “stifle their reporting on eBay.” The Natick residents say they were subjected to cyberstalking, death threats, bizarre deliveries, and in-person surveillance from company workers for their coverage of eBay in their online newsletter. Spokespersons for eBay didn’t comment Wednesday.