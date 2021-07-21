Radio host Larry Elder faces ruling on recall candidacy

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Conservative talk radio host Larry Elder is facing a critical court ruling that could determine if he becomes a candidate in the upcoming recall election that could remove California Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom. Elder’s campaign will go into an afternoon hearing in state Superior Court in Sacramento to argue that state election officials improperly blocked him from the contest. Elder says he submitted all the required paperwork, but state officials say his federal tax returns were incomplete. The state on Wednesday is scheduled to release the final, certified list of candidates vying to replace Newsom in the Sept. 14 election.