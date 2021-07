FREEBORN COUNTY, Minn. (KTTC) -- Due to the deteriorating air quality statewide, Freeborn County has been placed under a burning ban.

According the the Freeborn County Sheriff's Office, it is effective immediately and goes until 6 a.m. on Thursday, July 22, 2021. No outside burning is allowed during that time frame.

Heavy smoke from the wildfires in Canada and out west and high winds are to blame.