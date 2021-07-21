Homicide detectives investigate hit-and-run death

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Homicide detectives are investigating the death of a motorcyclist in Minneapolis. Police say the driver of an SUV may have intentionally struck and killed a man on a motorcycle Tuesday afternoon and fled the scene. Officers responded to a report of a hit-and-run about 2:30 p.m. Tuesday in north Minneapolis. Police spokesman John Elder says officers found a man on the ground who was not breathing and did not have a pulse. He was rushed to North Memorial Hospital in Robbinsdale where he was pronounced dead a short time later. The Hennepin County Medical Examiner’s Office has not yet identified the victim.