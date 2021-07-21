Human rights giving hits $3.7B record, but some regions lag

A report released Wednesday shows philanthropic funding to promote global human rights reached a record $3.7 billion in 2018. The report by the philanthropy research organization Candid and Human Rights Funders Network says nearly half of the donations came from 12 foundations and most of the contributions were earmarked for programs in North America. Most of the funding for programs in the Middle East, Africa and the Caribbean was not given to organizations based in those regions. Researchers also found flexible funding – or gifts that allows organizations to use donations on what they want – was low across the board.