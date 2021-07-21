Local man battling cancer gets special surprise

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) -- A man battling stage IV cancer was surprised by friends and family Wednesday night.

Bruce Nelson's gold 1972 Nova had been sitting in his garage for nearly 40 years, but his loved ones had brought it back to life. They restored the car and presented it to him Wednesday night at a Rochester Eagles Club car show.

"It was unbelievable," Nelson said. "I mean, my brother told me to come down to see his car tonight because he's got a car that he's fixing up. When I came around the corner here and I saw my car, I just couldn't believe it."

Nelson was in good spirits Wednesday and said he's excited to finally drive the car again.