Mexico: $300 million in spyware spending included kickbacks

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexico’s top anti-money laundering investigator says officials from 2012 to 2018 spent about $300 million in government money to purchase spyware from the Israeli spyware firm NSO Group. The bills for programs like the Pegasus spyware appear to have included excess payments that may have been channeled back to former government officials as kickbacks. Santiago Nieto said Wednesday that the information is being given to prosecutors in Mexico to see if charges are warranted. Mexico had the largest list of phone numbers among thousands allegedly selected by NSO clients for potential surveillance.