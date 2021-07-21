Record-high electricity bills draw criticism to Spain’s govt

MADRID (AP) — Spanish consumers are fretting over record-high power prices just as high summer temperatures are keeping air conditioning and cooling systems operating at full capacity. The latest hikes in electricity bills are driven by spiraling prices of so-called carbon certificates, gas imports and the surging power demand of the summer months. Lawmakers were voting Wednesday on whether to uphold the government’s move last month to temporarily cut the value-added tax on most households’ electricity bills and scrap a tax on power generation. But consumers’ associations said that the savings by those two measures have already been offset by the surge in prices. Members of Spain’s left-wing ruling coalition blamed the regulations of the European power market.