Tunisia’s president orders military to manage virus crisis

TUNIS, Tunisia (AP) — Tunisia’s president has ordered the military to take over managing the national COVID-19 pandemic response. Tunisian President Kais Saied announced Wednesday on a regional TV network that the military health service would take on the task. The country is fighting one of Africa’s worst virus outbreaks. Soldiers and military medics are already helping with vaccinations and taking oxygen to regions where hospitals have shortages. Meanwhile, an interim health minister took office on Wednesday. His predecessor was fired over a decision to open vaccination centers to all adults for the Muslim holiday Eid al-Adha this week. The decision prompted confusion as crowds massed at vaccination centers and health officials tried to enforce anti-infection rules.