Vikings-owning Wilfs finalize MLS purchase of Orlando City

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — The owners of the Minnesota Vikings have finalized the acquisition of Orlando City. The sale gives the Wilf family control of the MLS franchise. Brothers Mark Wilf and Zygi Wilf and their cousin Lenny Wilf will be managing partners. Mark Wilf will serve as chairman and governor. The price was not disclosed for the purchase. It includes the Orlando Pride club in the National Women’s Soccer League and Exploria Stadium in addition to several soccer-related assets. The Wilf family became NFL owners when they bought the Vikings in 2005.