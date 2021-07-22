15-year-old boy shot in Anoka County has died

FRIDLEY, Minn. (AP) -- Anoka County sheriff's officials say a 15-year-old boy who was shot over the weekend in Fridley has died.

Authorities say Anthony Rouse, of Blaine, died Tuesday at Hennepin County Medical Center from a gunshot wound suffered Sunday evening.

According to sheriff's spokeswoman Tierney Peters, a 17-year-old boy was arrested and remained in custody.

He has not been identified.

Peters says the investigation is still active and details of the shooting and motive cannot yet be shared.