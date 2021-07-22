2 airplanes collide at Dubai’s main airport; no injuries

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Two passenger jets from low-cost carrier FlyDubai and Bahrain-based Gulf Air have collided with each other on the taxiway at Dubai International Airport, though authorities reported no injuries in the incident. The airport says the collision happened early Thursday morning. FlyDubai said one of its Boeing 737-800s heading to Kyrgyzstan found itself affected by ”a minor incident” and forced to return to the stand. It said passengers took a later flight, which departed six hours later. Gulf Air said it was hit in the tail by another aircraft, without elaborating.