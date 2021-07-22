Trickling Gooseberry Falls is sign of Minnesota drought

DULUTH, Minn. (AP) — As much of Minnesota experiences what is being categorized as a severe drought, the normally rushing waters of many inland tributaries and rivers have slowed to a trickle, including the western side of the North Shore’s Gooseberry Falls. Nick Hoffmann is assistant park manager for Gooseberry Falls State Park. He tells the Star Tribune that if the dry weather in the state continues, it’s possible the falls could dry up by late August — something that hasn’t happened in about 15 years. The latest U.S. Drought Monitor shows 72% of Minnesota is currently experiencing severe drought — a big jump from last week, when 52% of the state was considered to be in severe drought.