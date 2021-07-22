Dems hit McConnell, who says GOP won’t back debt limit boost

WASHINGTON (AP) -- Senate Democrats are accusing Republicans of a cynical ploy that would damage the government's credit rating and the economy.

Their criticisms came after the chamber's GOP leader said his party would vote against an impending effort to raise the federal debt limit.

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell had said he believes all Republicans will vote against renewing Washington's ability to borrow money.

The government, which has been running huge budget deficits for years, needs to borrow cash constantly to pay its debts, but its legal authority to do that expires July 31.

An expiration of the government's borrowing authority could lead to a federal default