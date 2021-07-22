Experts give their advice after emerald ash borer found in Freeborn County for the first time

Minn. (KTTC) -- The emerald ash borer has been destroying ash trees in Minnesota for nearly two decades. The Minnesota Department of Agriculture (MDA) has confirmed the presence of emerald ash borer (EAB) in Freeborn County for the first time. MDA as well as a Rochester forester and a local arborist offered their advice regarding the infestation.

"We received a report from a tree-care worker that works along utility lines so they were doing work kind of right outside the town of Alden and noticed signs and symptoms in ash trees that were indicative of Emerald Ash Borer infestation," stated MDA Plant Protection Research Scientist Jonathan Osthus.

Freeborn County is now one of 28 counties in Minnesota, including Olmsted County, infested with the tree-killing insect. This is why an emergency quarantine has been enacted, regarding the movement of materials.

"The movement of that is restricted to only within a county or adjacent quarantine counties. You can't move firewood or any ash material from Freeborn County to an unquarantined county," said Osthus.

Although you can never completely get rid of an EAB infestation, there are ways to keep them under control.

"One of the main intentions of our management plan is to reduce the pest pressure so getting rid of as many trees that we know are infested is one of the key components to managing Emerald Ash Borer," said Rochester forester Jeff Haberman.

"I treat these trees before they become too infected with this chemical TREE-AGEE 4 made by arbor jet and I inject the tree with this chemical at the prescribed amount and I do that if the tree is less than 15 percent infested," stated Andy Sibley, a local arborist.

For a map of all the counties part of the quarantine as well as an update on the EAD infestation, there is a map on MDA's website.