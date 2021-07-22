Fowler, Vegas, Merritt tied for 3M Open lead in Minnesota

BLAINE, Minn. (AP) — Rickie Fowler carried over his play from the final round of the British Open to Thursday’s opening round of the 3M Open in Minnesota, shooting a 7-under 64 for a share of the lead. He set the opening-round pace with a bogey-free round later equaled by Jhonatton Vegas and Troy Merritt, who attended Spring Lake Park High School, about six miles south of the TPC Twin Cities. Fowler started the tournament ranked 124th in the season standings, with the top 125 making the FedEx Cup playoffs. There are two weeks remaining after the 3M Open to qualify for the playoffs.